Madhya Pradesh: Now, Students Can Pursue BEd From Teacher Training Institutes

The Madhya Pradesh government had opened government teacher training institutes, however, it was imparting training only to teachers so far. The School Education Department has now allowed students to enroll for bachelor’s degree in Education (BEd) and Diploma in Education (DEd) courses at these institutes.

Till academic session 2020-21, only teachers were being trained in these institutes. Since 2008, all the seats in these institutions were reserved for teachers of various cadres of government schools in the state. Now, students can take admission in all the courses conducted at these institutes.

Dhanraju S, Director of State Education Center in an order stated that 180 seats have been allotted for departmental candidates and 3420 for non-departmental candidates for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course in district-level government education and training institutes.

A departmental candidate is one who is not an outsider but is already working in the concerned department, rest are non-departmental candidates, the order clarified.

In the Government Institute of Advanced Educational Studies, Bhopal and Jabalpur, a total of 182 seats have been allotted for students who want to pursue BEd course. A total of 510 BEd seats are available for students in Teacher Training Institutes in Dewas, Khandwa, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. A total of 120 seats are available for students in the M. Ed course in Teacher Training Institutes in Khandwa, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

In the government pre-secondary training institute, Jabalpur, all 40 seats of the diploma in pre-school education course have been reserved for non-departmental women candidates.

Applications form for admission to all courses will be submitted online. Admission-related qualification, balance details, and admission process will be available soon on the online portal soon.

