MP Govt Allots Rs 1547 Cr to Build Medical Colleges in 6 Districts

In a major boost for the medical education sector in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Tuesday decided to allocate Rs 1547.45 crore for the construction of six new medical college buildings in the state. The decision was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by the CM, and the buildings will come up in Mandla, Singrauli, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur, a public relation department official said.

The cabinet has given administrative approval of Rs 249.63 crore for Mandla, Rs 258.07 crore for Singrauli, Rs 256.83 crore for Sheopur, Rs 256.55 crore for Rajgarh, Rs 255.78 crore for Neemuch and Rs 270.59 crore for Mandsaur, the official added.

Read Patalpani Railway Station in Indore to Be Named After Tribal Icon Tantya Bhil: MP CM

In another news, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to name Patalpani railway station in Indore and two other landmarks in that city after tribal icon Tantya Bhil. Notably, Bhopal’s Habibganj railway station was recently named after Rani Kamalapati, a tribal queen.

Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the tribal history, Chouhan on Monday said that Indore’s Bhanwar Kuan intersection and MR 10 bus stand, being developed at the cost of Rs 53 crore, will also be named after Tantya Bhil. Like Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station, Patalpani railway station (in Indore district) will be named after Tantya Bhil, who had sacrificed his life, Chouhan said while addressing a tribal gathering, marking the conclusion of the week-long ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ celebrations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.