MP Govt Cancels Online Classes Except for Classes 10, 12 from May 1

Considering the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to cancel online classes of school students. Only those who will be appearing for board exams - classes 10 and 12 - will have to attend the online classes. According to an order issued by the school education department, the students from classes 1 to 9 and 11 will have a break from May 1 to May 31.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had announced earlier to postpone class 10 and 12 exams. The exams scheduled in May are expected to be held in June for class 12 students, however, the MP Board is reconsidering holding exams for MPBSE class 10. The board is considering several “alternative modes of assessments". Students can expect a final decision anytime soon.

Madhya Pradesh government has postponed the high school, higher secondary, higher secondary (vocational), diploma in pre-school education, and physical training exams by a month.

Students of Class 1 to Class 8 have been promoted to their next classes on the basis of class projects or internal assessment. MP Board had given an option to students to appear for final exams for classes 9, 11 and pre-boards for classes 10 and 12 in online mode. Students who opted to appear for the exam in the written mode were given a chance to take the exam from home.

For undergraduate and postgraduate exams in MP-based varsities, students were asked to take the exam in an open-book format.

Not just MP, several states have preponed holidays for students. Delhi, for instance, preponed the summer holidays for all government, aided, and private schools. Summer breaks were to fall from May 11 to June 30 which now have been preponed from April 20 to June 9. Rajasthan too has preponed summer holidays for schools. Now all the schools based in Rajasthan will remain close from April 22 to June 6. Along with students, teachers too will have their days off during this period.

