MP Govt Implements 73% Reservation in Direct Recruitments

In an important verdict, the Madhya Pradesh government introduced 73 per cent reservation into the direct recruitments, here on Monday. Issuing a detailed order of the reservation roaster on Monday, the General Administration Department asked all departments to adhere to the same from now on.

The letter issued by the GAD claimed that from Dec 31, 2020; the state level reservation roster has been issued which has a provision of 16 per cent reservation for SCs, 20 per cent for STs, 27 per cent for OBCs and an additional 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The 27 per cent OBC reservation will be applicable from March 8, 2019 and the reservation for the EWS will be applied from July 2, 2019.

The reservation roster prior to this period will be frozen and will be updated on the basis of older norms, read the letter adding the fresh vacancies should be filled with the updated roster.

The social media platforms started receiving mixed reactions to the said amendment from the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Supreme Court of India days ago while hearing the SC/ST promotion issue regarding caste-based reservation had observed that the SC can not intervene into reservation provisions fixed earlier and parameters. The court has directed the state governments to make timely reviews of whether SC and STs got the due benefits in the promotion.

On Jan 20, while upholding the constitutional validity of 27 per cent OBC quota in All India Quota (AIQ) seats in the NEET for UG and PG medical courses, the apex court had said that merit cannot be reduced to narrow definitions of performance in an open competitive examination.

Then Kamal Nath government had increased the OBC quota in MP to 27 per cent which was later stayed by the court. The Shivraj government while affirming justice to the OBCs was fighting a legal battle to get the 27 per cent OBC quota reinstated.

