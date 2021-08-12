MP Govt Offers Free Coaching to Kids Orphaned by COVID-19, Physical Classes to Open School

After the resumption of physical classes in government schools, the Madhya Pradesh government has allowed coaching institutes to resume physical classes soon. However, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the coaching operators to ensure 100 per cent adherence to Covid-19 guidelines at their institutions.

The School Education Department informed the same through a tweet. “Coaching operators should ensure to follow Corona friendly behaviour,” it tweeted. The department also mentioned that officials of Madhya Pradesh State Coaching Owners Association met the CM regarding the same.

The department added that the president of the association, Laxmi Narayan Bakoria, said that the union will also provide free coachings and hostels for the students who have lost their parents due to the Corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government-aided schools of Madhya Pradesh have already resumed physical classes for Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 with 50 per cent attendance. The classes will be held twice a week. While classes for the 11th and 12th standard have opened since July 26, classes for the 9th and 10th standard resumed classes since August 5.

However, it has also been clarified that parents’ consent is mandatory for students to attend physical classes. Also, there will be no gatherings i.e, assembly or extra-curricular activities.

The schools have also been instructed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols and safety guidelines and maintain the proper sanitization in classrooms, toilets and buses as well. The government has also asked the schools and educational institutions to ensure that the teaching staff and other employees should be vaccinated at the scheduled time. Actions will be taken against principals of schools who will fail to follow the instructions.

