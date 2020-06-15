CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP Govt Postpones June-July Graduate, PG Exams Due to Covid-19 Crisis
Graduate exams were to be held from June 29 to July 31 while PG exams were scheduled from June 16 to July 31, both conducted by state Higher and Technical Education department, the official informed.
Representative Image.
The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed graduate and post-graduate examinations due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, a public relation department official said on Monday.
Graduate exams were to be held from June 29 to July 31 while PG exams were scheduled from June 16 to July 31, both
conducted by state Higher and Technical Education department, the official informed.
"Both exams have been postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in MP. New dates will be announced soon,"
he said.
