MP Govt Seeks Suggestions for Schools, Colleges Reopening Amid Dip in Covid-19 Cases

Due to the falling number of cases in Madhya Pradesh, schools and colleges are likely to reopen in the state shortly, Minister for Higher Education, Mohan Yadav said. The MP government has asked for suggestions on the re-opening of schools from the public, educationists, pediatricians, NGOs, and all stakeholders by June 30. A final decision on the matter will be taken thereafter, Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of School Education said.

As per sources, different plans are being discussed over for different classes. For classes 1 to 5, online classes can be continued in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 while for classes 6 to 8, schools can opt for a selected number of classes per week or fortnight. Students of classes 9 to 12 could be asked to attend schools on alternate days.

It is likely that the schools will reopen in July. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that schools could open in the first or second week of July if people keep vaccinating themselves at the present pace.

The district disaster management committees have also been asked by the state government to offer suggestions on the opening of the schools in near future. The administration is consulting officers concerned at the district, block, and village levels for possible measures before the schools are re-opened.

A senior officer of the School Education Dept said that regular schools are crucial for the mental and physical growth of the kids so schools can’t be kept shut for long but safety measures are also required.

The Minister for Higher Education Mohan Yadav, speaking to News18 in Ujjain, on Sunday, also hinted that colleges could open by August if things remain normal as they are right now. No student will be enrolled in the college unless he/she furnishes a certificate of being vaccinated. Initially, the colleges will reopen with 50 per cent of staff, he said. The students and staffers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines, said the minister.

The minister said that he thinks when everything is being opened after prohibitions are lifted, colleges should also be opened. However, a final decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting.

A total of 39 fresh cases of infections were reported from Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases has dwindled to 816 in the state. In the last 24 hours, a total of 129 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. In this period, Bhopal had reported a maximum of 10 cases while Indore had reported seven cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here