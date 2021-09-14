MP Govt to Recruit for 1 Lakh Posts, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, September 13, announced that the state government will soon start the recruitment process to fill up 1 lakh posts in the state. The Directorate of Public Relations, Madhya Pradesh said that along with the creation of job opportunities, people are also being encouraged towards entrepreneurship and self-employment as there are huge employment opportunities in the private sector.

The Chief Minister informed that the pace of industrial development and related investment has been accelerated. He shared that in the past 17 months, 840 acres have been allotted to 384 units. The chief minister believes the state government’s effort will prove to be successful as he expects capital investment of Rs 11,000 crore and 22,000 jobs.

UNI reported that while addressing the Bhoomi pujan of a private sector garments unit at Acharapura Industrial area, Chouhan claimed that despite the novel coronavirus crisis, there has been an increase of 48 percent in the number of industrial units, 33 percent in capital investment, 38 percent in employment generation, and 32 percent in land allocation.

The BJP-led state government on September 12, had constituted a General Category Commission which will work towards the welfare, education, and employment of the general category.

Chouhan has been making big promises to the people of the state. During his Jandarshan Yatra in Satna he interacted with the people of Bilaundh village. Chouhan assured that in the next three years, every household in every village of the state will have access to freshwater.

Earlier this year in April, Chouhan had promised to provide employment to one lakh people of the state every month. The CM had said that this way, the government is constantly active towards providing employment to 12 lakh people in a year. “Small, micro and medium industries support the state government in providing employment to people across the state,” he added.

