MP NEET UG counselling schedule out

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) has published the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule. Candidates may visit dme.mponline.gov.in to view the comprehensive MP counselling schedule. The deadline for eligible candidates to register online is October 12. The registration deadline for the DME portal is October 20. On October 21, the state merit list will be accessible.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register?

Step 1. Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET UG counselling registration link

Step 3. Key in required details and upload necessary documents

Step 4. Pay registration fee

Step 5. Take print out for future reference.

For students who want to know the full schedule of the MP NEET UG counselling can check it here.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Full schedule

1) Registration – October 12 to October 20, 2022

2) Publication of vacancies – October 17 to October 18, 2022

3) Disposal of objection – October 19, 2022

4) Release of state merit list – October 21, 2022

5) Choice filling and choice locking – October 22 to October 25, 2022

6) Seat allotment – October 28, 2022

7) Reporting at the allotted college – October 29 to November 4, 2022 (6:00 pm)

8) Upgradation – October 29 to November 4, 2022

9) Online resignation at the college level – October 29 to November 4, 2022 (6:00 pm)

Students can fill out their options for the MP NEET counselling procedure and upgrade their seats as soon as the MP NEET UG 2022 registration process is complete. From October 20 to 23, candidates are recommended to prioritise their selections. Admission to the MP MBBS programme in 2022 will be determined by factors like as merit rank, preference fulfilment, reservation requirements, and seat availability.

Online counselling will be available for MP NEET 2022. Only those medical candidates will be able to apply to take part in the admission procedure if their names appear on the Madhya Pradesh NEET merit list 2022.

