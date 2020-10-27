MP PAT 2020 Admit Card is Out at peb.mp.gov.in, Exam from November 8
Candidates who successfully applied for the test within the stipulated time can download the MP PAT 2020 hall ticket using their MP PAT 2020 application number and date of birth.
- Last Updated: October 27, 2020, 18:15 IST
The Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh, has released Madhya Pradesh Pre Agricultural Test 2020 admit card on the official website peb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html. Candidates who successfully applied for the test within the stipulated time can download the MP PAT 2020 hall ticket using their MP PAT 2020 application number and date of birth.
MP PAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 8,9 and 10. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry MP PAT 2020 admit card and a valid photo id card to the allotted exam centre, else they won’t be allowed to enter the exam premises.
MP PAT Admit Card 2020: How To Download
Step 1: To download the MP PAT admit card, candidates will have to go to official website peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Admit card tab
Step 3: Click on PAT 2020 admit card link
Step 4: Read the instructions carefully. Candidates can also take a print out of the
instructions if needed
Step 5: Close the instruction Tab, you will be redirected to log in page
Step 6: Key in your MP PAT application number and date of birth
Step 7: Click on submit and see your admit card
Step 8: Download and take a print out of the MP PAT hall ticket 2020
Click on the link to download the MP PAT hall ticket 2020 directly
peb.mp.gov.in/tacs/tac_2020/PAT_TAC20/default_tac.htm
Once the MP PAT admit card is download, candidates must go through the details carefully and ensure they are correctly mentioned. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully and follow them. All candidates should reach the allotted exam centre at the mentioned reporting time.
PEB has also released the admit card for DAHET 2020, PV 2020 and FT 2020 admit cards.