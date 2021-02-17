MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: New Exam Date Released for MPPEB GD Constable, Radio Constable Posts

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the new examination date of MP Police Constable recruitment 2021 at peb.mp.gov.in. The examination for the Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD) posts will be conducted on April 6. Earlier, the MP Constable examination was scheduled to be held on March 6. According to the notice of MPPEB, candidates will be recruited for a total of 4000 vacancies, out of which 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The examination will be held for a total of 100 marks.

The exam will be held in two shifts—morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 11 am, and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Important Dates:

MP Police Constable advertisement release date - November 25, 2020MP Police Constable online application commencement date - January 30, 2020MP Police Constable online application last date - February 11, 2021MP Police Constable application correction last date - February 4, 2021MP Police Constable exam date - April 6, 2021MP Police Constable admit card date- March 2021 (date is yet to be announced)

Age Limit:

The lower age limit of the candidates applying for this post is 18 years. The upper age limit for unreserved category male candidates is 33 years, and unreserved category female and OBC/ SC/ ST candidates should be 38 years old as of August 1, 2020.

Exam Postponed:

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had postponed the online application process for MP Police Constable recruitment 2021. The online application process for this recruitment process was to start from January 8, but according to the notice on the website, the application process was postponed due to technical reasons.

Regarding this, the department said that the software for uploading EWS, Class 10 and Class 12 certificates was not available in the online applications. To remove this problem, the application process had been postponed.