MP School Admissions to Begin From July 1, Classes to Continue in Online Mode

The Madhya Pradesh schools admissions will begin from July 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a presentation with a group of Ministers in Bhopal on Monday. However, classes will continue to be held in online mode.

Chouhan clarified that school education will be offered through television and online mode for the time being, and there won’t be any classroom teaching. Students will be given worksheets with the help of WhatsApp groups. Before reopening physical classes of educational institutions across the state, faculty and staff members of schools will have to be vaccinated, he added.

It was expected that the MP government could open schools with regular classes from July as fresh cases of infections have dwindled. Different plans are being discussed for different classes. As per sources, the higher class students could be asked to attend schools on alternate days.

The state government has also asked for suggestions from educationists, parents, children, NGOs, the public, and all stakeholders regarding the reopening of schools.

While speaking to News18, the Minister for Higher Education Mohan Yadav said that colleges are likely to reopen physical classes by August. If the number of COvid-19 cases in the state dips or remains the same as they are right now, colleges will reopen with 50 per cent of staff. Students will have to be vaccinated before being enrolled in college. However, a final decision will be taken in a cabinet meeting.

The Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) will be carried out by July end in an offline mode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here