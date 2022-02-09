MP School Education Minister Takes U-Turn on Hijab, Says Dress Code Won’t be Imposed

A day after his remarks that hijab (headscarf) is not part of the school dress code and should be banned, Madhya Pradesh School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar has taken a U-turn on his stance. On Wednesday, Parmar clarified that no dress code would be devised for schools in the state.

The minister’s statement had come in the wake of hijab row. As the reports making rounds that MP was planning to ban hijab in schools, the minister had suddenly backtracked by afternoon on Tuesday, saying a dress code will be devised for school students which will be equal for all and was not linked to any community or religion.

By then the matter had snowballed into a major controversy with voices of dissent starting to echo on social media platforms. Congress MLA Arif Masood had even announced to protest the move, as and when implemented. Things took a complete U-turn on Wednesday as the minister backtracked from his statement.

In a video clarification, the school education minister said uniform code he was referring to equality and identity of schools but it was presented in a twisted manner and I reject these reports. “We won’t implement any new dress code and the traditional system will prevail in schools.”

Home minister Dr Narottm Mishra during his daily media briefing on the hijab row clarified that there is no such proposal is pending before the state government. There is absolutely no confusion on this, added the minister.

To add, this is not the first time, the School education minister has differed from his cabinet colleagues.

Recently, the minister on the issue of continuing schools in offline mode amid coronavirus threat was taking a different stand as his own government which was eager to re-open schools despite covid19 threat being in moderate levels. The minister was publically referring to the covid19 threat, at a time when his government was hinting at re-opening schools.

Meanwhile, the Congress party chose to fish in troubled waters. Party chief spokesperson KK Mishra on Wednesday reacting to the Home minister’s statement demanded the sacking of the School education minister for delivering the wrong statement on the dress code issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.