MP Teacher Trains Over 2 lakh Govt School Children for National Level Science Competition, Olympiads

Radhakrishnan KC, a government school chemistry lecturer from Madhya Pradesh’ Bhopal has been training over two lakh government school students to help them get recognition as ‘child scientists’ through various national level science competitions and olympiads.

He first started working for the training of state school students as child scientists in 2012. According to a report in Patrika, Radhakrishnan has so far trained over two lakh students of which 10,000-12,000 have won prestigious science competitions and olympiads earning the title of child scientist.

Also read| Odisha Govt to Open 5000 Playschools, to Train Teachers for Handling Kids

He focused on getting more participation of MP school students in INSPIRE awards, and other national-level science project competitions. The projects developed by these child scientists have been patented in their name so that they have opportunities to take up entrepreneurship in the future.’

After taking his regular classes at the school, Radhakrishnan offers his services in the state science office in the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI). Earlier, Radhakrishnan worked in the District Education Officer’s office, he soon received a call from the DPI. Looking at his dedication, the DPI appointed him as the state science officer in 2017. But he continued taking classes at the Government Senior Secondary School in Bhopal’s Anand Nagar.

Read| Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today, Check How to Apply

Radhakrishnan has so far published 10 research papers on science, environment and education. He also got Indian medicinal plants included in classes 9 to 12 syllabus of MP board school students.

Radhakrishan’s dedication soon started showing results, and three government school students were among the top 60 in the INSPIRE Awards index for 2017. The Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme by theDepartment of Science & Technology (DST), government of India awards school children for innovations in science. Schools can nominate as many as five best original ideas/innovations of students every year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.