MP to Hold Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on August 25-26

The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has said that it will run a vaccination campaign on August 25 and 26 to inoculate students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the state against the novel coronavirus. The department issued a notification in this regard on its official website — highereducation.mp.gov.in.

The decision to hold a state-wise vaccination drive for students, teaching and non-teaching staff was taken in a review meeting held on August 21 under the chairmanship of state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The department is conducting this vaccination campaign following the CM’s instructions.

The first dose of the vaccine will be administered on August 25 whereas the ones who have already received the first dose, can take their second on August 25 and 26. The vaccination drive for the people of the age group of 45+ and above and 18+ and above is already underway in the state.

The official notice on the department’s website stated, “All universities, colleges and educational institutions advertise and promote the vaccination campaign."

“The first dose of vaccination will be administered by the state government on August 25 and for those who have already received the first dose they will receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on August 25-26, 2021," it added. In the notice, the department has urged all the students, academic staff and non-academic staff to participate in the state mega vaccination programme.

Earlier, speaking at the Independence Day function in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that on June 21 a total of 16.95 lakh plus people were vaccinated in a single day as part of the mega vaccination campaign against coronavirus disease in the state. Now, a similar COVID-19 vaccination drive ‘Mahaabhiyan’ has been planned to execute on August 25 and 26 across the state. The step is being taken to accumulate the vaccination in the state’s educational institute.

