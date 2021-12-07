MP to Introduce Job Oriented Courses, Add More Seats in Govt Colleges

The Madhya Pradesh government’s task force held a meeting today to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the state. The state education minister Mohan Yadav said that the government will introduce 177 new diplomas and 282 certificate courses as part of the policy.

The minister added that the new courses will be introduced to develop more job-oriented programmes in the higher education system. The government also plans on developing 79 new subject curriculum as suggested by the NEP 2020. The curriculum will be more focused on giving students the option to choose optional subjects.

Further, in line with the NEP 2020, the option of multiple entries, exit system, and Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) including certificate course of 1 year, diploma of 2 years, and degree courses of 3 years were also announced. On plans to match the higher education demand in the state, Yadav said that the government is working to increase the seats in government colleges by 25 per cent.

The meeting was headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussions were held on the steps to improve the quality of school education in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the MP School Education Department wrote, “Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj , a meeting of the Task Force constituted by the State Government was held on December 7 for effective implementation of various aspects of the New Education Policy (2020) in the state and for suggestions / guidance for the quality development of school education. has gone." (sic)

In a bid to help students who could not attend regular colleges, the government planned on introducing 134 study centres in government colleges and 84 new study centres of Bhoj Open University. The proposal to open study centres in private was also being considered in the meeting.

