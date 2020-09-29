MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2,202 MPPEB Posts at peb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or the MP Vyapam has released recruitment notification on its website peb.mp.gov.in to fill a total of 2,202 vacancies for various positions. Of the total vacancies, 2,150 are for pharmacists, lab technicians and similar roles and 52 are for sub-engineers/ draughtsmen.

The application process will be conducted in two phases. Candidates can apply for sub-engineers/draughtsmen posts by October 12. Of the 52 sub-engineers/ draughtsmen posts, there are 35 vacancies for the UR (unreserved) category, 5 for the SC, 7 for ST, and 5 for OBC.

The recruitment examination will be conducted on December 9 and 10 at various locations such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara and Balaghat.

The application process for lab technicians and pharmacists will commence from October 10. One can register by October 24. The recruitment examination will be held between October 16 and October 27. The examinations will be held in two shifts - 9 am to noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates applying to appear for the recruitment exam will be required to pay Rs 500 as registration fee. The application fee for candidates belonging to reserved categories is Rs 250.

Applicants must have passed their Class 12 examination from a recognised university or college. The minimum age limit of the candidates should be aged 18 years and the maximum age limit should 40 years.

After the application acceptance process ends, MPPEB will open window to edit the forms for 7 days during which candidates will be allowed to edit their application if required. The admit card or hall ticket for the exams will be released on the official website at least 15 days prior to the date of the exam.

For further details on recruitment, click here: peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2020/Group_3_Rule_Book_2020_Final.pdf