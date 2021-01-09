MP VYAPAM Recruitment 2021 Begins; Apply For 220 ANMTST Posts at Peb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued a notification for the Assistant Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test (ANMTST). All the eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website peb.mp.gov.in in an online mode from January 9, 2021, onwards. The window for application submission will remain open until January 23, 2021.

The Board will recruit for 220 vacancies through this drive. As per the notification released, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written examination followed by an Interview.

The exam will be held on February 15 and 16, 2021, at various exam centre across the state. Candidates who are willing to apply are advised to go through the official notification and check the eligibility criteria before applying.

Important Dates:

Start of online application: January 9, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: January 23, 2021

Application revision will end on January 28, 2021

Exam Date: February 15, 16, 2021

MP Vyapam ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Aspirant needs to be a class 12 pass out from an affiliated board.

The candidate should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board.

MP Vyapam ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Candidates must be of age between 17 to 30 years (Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per the government norms)

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For General / Other State candidates: Rs 460

For MP Reserved Caste candidates: Rs. 260

MP Vyapam ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Selection CriteriaAll candidates will have to appear for a written examination followed by an interview session. Those who will clear both will be selected.

MP Vyapam ANMTST Recruitment 2021: Steps

Interested candidates can apply online from January 9 to 21, 2021. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 16 per cent, 20 per cent, and 27 per cent seats have been reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and other backward classes categories of women candidates.