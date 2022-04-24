MPBSE 10th, 12 Result: Know Date, Time & Websites to Check Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release MP board classes 10 and 12 results soon. As per the media reports, the MPBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced by April-end or May first week on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The exact date for the results is likely to be announced by the MP board in the coming week.

To check the result, candidates will need their roll number and date of birth. The MP Board subject-wise marks will be available online. The original mark sheet will be provided to the schools.

This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams held by MP Board. The evaluation of the MP 12th board copies has been completed to a large extent. The media reports claims that this year there has been 1.30 crore copies, that have been evaluated by as many as 30,000 teachers. The board results were going to be out earlier but there has been a delay in the announcement of results likely due to the errors in the question papers. A few wrong questions were found in as many as six subject papers of classes 10 and 12 combined.

MPBSE conducted the 10th examination from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th examination from February 18 to March 10. It is expected that the the results of both class 10 and 12th will be released together in the coming week.

Pass percentage class 10th, class 12th

1. In the year 2021, 9,14,079 candidates appeared in the class 10th examination. Last year due to covid situation and online exams, the boards bagged highest pass percentage till now. At he same time, 100 percent of students passed the exam. In the year 2020, 8,93,336 candidates gave the class 10th examination. 62.84 percent of students passed the exam.

For class 12th, in 2021, about 6,60,682 students appeared for the examination. Of the total around 66.54 students passed the exams. Meanwhile, in the year 2020, 6,64,504 candidates took part in the 12th examination, and 68.81 percent of them passed it.

Changing in Marking scheme

The Madhya Pradesh board authorities had changed the marking scheme for both classes this year. While 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, the the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

Exam Pattern Changed

MPBSE introduced the new pattern as proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes had 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent analytical type. Earlier, only 25 per cent of the questions used to be objective.

