MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared: Nancy tops HSSC, Ishita HSC, Check Stream-Wise Topper List

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announce the classes 12 and 10 results today, April 29. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the scores on the official websites of the board — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. It will also be available at News18.com.

About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams. This year the highest per cent for class 12 is 72.72 per cent and for class 10th, the highest pass percentage is 59.54 per cent. Here is the stream-wise list of toppers for class 10th and class 12 for this year.

Class 10 Toppers

Rank 1: Nancy Dubey – 496 marks

Rank 1: Suchita Pandey with 496 marks

Rank 2: Ayush Mishra wth 495 marks

Rank 2: Narayan Sharma with 495 marks

Rank 3: Divyanshi with 484 marks

Rank 7: Meher Kureshi with 493 marks

Class 12 Arts topper

Rank 1: Ishita Dubey with 480 marks

Rank 2: Roshita Singh with 479 marks

Rank 2: Anuja Dixit with 479 marks

Rank 3: Sajal Jain with 478 marks

Class 12 Science topper

Rank 1: Pragati Mittal with 494 marks

Rank 2: Lakshdeep with 491 marks

Rank 3: Ayush Tiwari with 490 marks

Rank 3: Vedita Vishvakarma with 490 marks

Class 12 Commerce topper

Rank 1: Khushbu with 480 marks

Rank 1: Harshita with 480 marks

Rank 2: Shruti Upadhyaya with 479 marks

Rank 2: Kashish Baleji with 479 marks

Rank 3: Neelima with 478 marks

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks

Students will have to get a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to clear the exam. Those subjects which have practical exams needs to be passed separately as well.

This year, the MP board had revised the marking scheme for both classes 10 and 12. A total of 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects. The remaining 20 marks will be for practical assessments. For subjects that have practicals, the theory marks will be 70, and 30 marks will be allotted for practical exams.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Last Years’ Toppers

In 2021, MPBSE released the result via an alternate assessment criteria as it did not conduct the exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. It did not release a merit list as the results were prepared only on the basis of internal assessment.

In 2020, the topper of the MP board exam for class 12 in 2020 was Khushi Singh who scored 486 out of the total 500 marks. In 2019, Arya Jain (science stream) and Vivek Gupta (commerce stream) jointly shared the class 12 topper position with 486 marks.

For class 10 board exams, a total of 15 students had jointly shared the topper position with 100 per cent marks. In 2019, Gagan Dikshit and Ayush Tamrakar of Sagar district had shared the topper position in the MP board class 10 merit list of 2019 with 499 out of 500 marks.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: What was the Pass Percentage last year

In 2021, the MP Board recorded a 100 per cent success rate in class 10 and 12 results after evaluation was done based on internal assessment. In 2020, 68.81 per cent of class 12 students had cleared the board exam whereas the success rate for class 10 was marginally lower at 62.84 per cent. The passing percentage for the MP board class 12 exam in 2019 was 72.37 per cent whereas, for the class 10 exam, it was 61.32 per cent.

The MPBSE 12th board exams were conducted from February 17 till March 12 and the matric exams 2022 from February 18 till March 10. More than 30,000 teachers are to evaluate 1 crore copies of 18 lakh students who had appeared for the exams.

The board had already conducted the pre-board exams in the take-home mode. For the pre-boards, students took the question papers home from their respective schools and wrote the answers, which they submitted to the schools after filling the answers. The pre-boards started on January 20 for both classes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.