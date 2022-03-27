MPBSE 10th, 12th Result Date Update: Passing Marks, Websites to Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the classes 12 and 10 by April third or fourth week. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the scores on the official websites of the board — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in, once released. More than 30,000 teachers are to evaluate 1 crore copies of 18 lakh students who had appeared for the exams.

The MPBSE 12th board exams were conducted from February 17 till March 12 and the matric exams 2022 from February 18 till March 10. The board had already conducted the pre-board exams in the take-home mode. For the pre-boards, students took the question papers home from their respective schools and wrote the answers, which they submitted to the schools after filling the answers. The pre-boards started on January 20 for both classes.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result: Passing Marks

To clear the exams, the classes 10 and 12 students who appeared for the exam will have to get 30 per cent minimum in each subject as well as overall. Those subjects which have practicals needs to be passed separately as well.

As per the revised marking scheme, for both MP classes 10 and 12, a total of 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects. The remaining 20 marks will be for practical assessments. For subjects that have practicals, the theory marks will be 70, and 30 marks will be allotted for practical exams.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to MPBSE’s official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 12/10 Board exam result link.

Step 3: Now, enter your credentials like roll number, date of birth before finally submitting the request to check the results.

Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 12/10 board exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save a copy of the result or take a printout of it for future use and reference

After receiving the marksheets, candidates must cross check all the details carefully and report to the authorities in case of any error. Further, the question paper of both the classes featured 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent analytical type questions. Earlier, the objective questions in the paper were lesser and covered 25 per cent.

