MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon at mpbse.nic.in, MP Board Changes Marking Scheme

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the result of classes 10 and 12 by the last week of April or the first week of May. Once released, students will be able to check the same at the official website of the board — mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. However, no official confirmation has been announced yet.

To check the result, candidates will need their roll number and date of birth. The MP Board subject-wise marks will be available online. The original mark sheet will be provided to the schools.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022: Marking scheme

The Madhya Pradesh board authorities have released a revised marking scheme for classes 10 and 12 this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

The MPBSE class 10 exam was conducted from February 18 to March 10 while class 12 was held between February 17 to March 12. There’s been a delay in the announcement of results likely due to the errors in the question papers. The MPBSE had earlier found a few wrong questions in as many as six subject papers of classes 10 and Class 12 combined.

While most of the errors were in the mathematics paper of class 10, the chemistry paper of class 12 too had a few wrong questions. The board has decided to give grace marks to students who attempted the wrong questions in these papers.

The evaluation process of the Madhya Pradesh classes 10 and 12 began early last month. As many as 1200 copies were evaluated in different phases. To clear the MP board exams, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject, practicals as well as overall.

