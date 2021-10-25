MPBSE 10th, 12th Special Supplementary Exams From Today

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the special supplementary examination for both classes 10 and 12 from today, October 25, and will continue till October 30. The MP district headquarters will be the exam centre of the special supplementary examination. It will be conducted from 9 am up to noon.

As the board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were declared based on an alternative assessment formula. The class 12 marks were calculated on the basis of internal assessment. The best of five subjects of class 10 was also considered to calculate marks. For class 10 results, 50 per cent weightage was given to pre-board exams, 30 per cent to unit tests, and 20 per cent to internal assessment.

After that final results were announced, students who were not satisfied with their results were given the option of a special examination. In the special examination, 1109 students of 10th and 488 students of 12th could not pass. Hence, now a special supplementary examination has been organised for them. All the students who fail with this will pass.

The MP Board had earlier issued an order to the students appearing in the special examination to consider those results as final but later the board amended its order saying that out of the main examination and special supplementary examination, whichever marks are higher, will be considered valid.

The same is applicable for students who fail the supplementary exam. Even if the marksheet is given by the board to anyone failing in the special supplementary examination, it will automatically be considered cancelled because according to the new rules of the board, only the marksheet with the higher number will be considered as the final result. In such a situation, the students already have the pass mark sheet in the main examination.

Both class 10 and 12 recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The class 12 results were announced on July 29 which saw over four lakh students or 52 per cent of 7.5 lakh students receiving first division, that is, more than 60 per cent marks. The class 10 results announced on July 14 saw more than 3.5 lakh students receiving first division followed by 3 lakh students who got second division and 1.5 lakh got third division.

