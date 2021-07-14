MPBSE 10th Result 2021 at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the result of class 10 board exams today at 4 pm. Over 8.93 lakh students had received their Class 10 results under MP Board in 2020. This year too a similar number of students are expected to get their results.

Once declared the result will be available at mpbse.nic.in. It will also be available at news18.com. Students can register with News18.com and fill the form given below. While students will be able to check marks once the result is out, they can also register in the box below to be notified as and when the result will be declared.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams could not be held. In absence of exams, MP Board has decided to assess students based on their year-long performance. This includes the exams held at the school level. The pre-board exams will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage in calculating marks.

In case a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can appear for the special exams later. Scores obtained in the special exams will be considered final. The Madhya Pradesh special board exams will be conducted from September 1 to 25 for all high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational students. Those who wish to apply for these exams can registration at the official website from August 1 to 10.

