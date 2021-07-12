MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely by July 14

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result for Class 10 students on July 14. Once declared, the students can access their scorecards through the official website. The state government had not conducted the board examinations this year due to the rising coronavirus cases.

As a result, the students have been evaluated on the basis of their performances in unit tests, pre-boards, and internal assessments. Out of the 100 marks, 20 per cent weightage has been given to internal assessment, 30 per cent to UT and the remaining 50 per cent will be on the basis of pre-board results.

Those students who cannot access the official MPBSE website can also check their result via SMS by typing MPBSE10 to ‘56263’.

In order to check the result through the official website, the student will need to keep their roll number and application number ready.

MPBSE 10th Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the Madhya Pradesh board official website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink related to the Class 10 result of the Madhya Pradesh Board. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and application number. Next, hit the submit tab

Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 10 result will open in a new tab

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference

In order to pass class 10, each student must get 33 per cent marks in every subject and should also get an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage for MPBSE Class 10 was 68.81 per cent.

