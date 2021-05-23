MPBSE 10th Result 2021: MP Board Asks Schools to Submit Class 10th Internal Marks by June 10

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) also known as MP Board has asked its schools to submit the marks given to candidates based on an internal assessment by June 10. The Madhya Pradesh Board had earlier decided to cancel the class 10 exams and calculated results based on internal assessment. The decision was taken by the state board soon after CBSE had announced to cancel their 10th exams.

MPBSE 12th exams, however, still remain postponed. If a decision is announced by CBSE, it might impact the 12th exams for MPBSE as well. Education Ministry is holding a meeting today with several union ministers to discuss the way forward for board exams.

The MPBSE has started the facility to accept OMR sheets at its official websites. Schools can fill the OMR sheets of a student by giving them marks based on internal assessment or practicals. The link has been activated today on May 24. Schools can opt to submit marks in online or offline mode. Schools which are submitting results online do not have to submit OMR sheets. The last date to send internal marks is June 10 by schools. Board will prepare result based on the assessment.

Once declared the result will be available at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE had decided to cancel their written exams for the class 10 students. Instead of written exams, students will be given marks based on their performance in pre-boards (50 per cent weightage), unit tests (30 per cent weightage), and internal assessment (20 per cent weightage), as per the board. Past performance of schools will also be considered while calculating the result, according to the rules.

