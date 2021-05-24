MPBSE 12th Board Exam Dates in First Week of June

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will announce the dates to hold class 12 exams in the first week of June, the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar informed. The exams will be held in offline mode amid strict precautions. While making the announcement Parmar said that the health of the students and teachers was the “top priority" of the state government. “Current, no change is proposed in the exam system, if circumstances allow, exams will be held in the old pattern", an official statement read.

Parmar was part of the national-level meeting organized by the central government to decide on the future of board exams for class 12 students. While states including Maharashtra and Delhi were against holding the exams amid the pandemic, several other states were willing to conduct the exams.

While MP was not against holding the exams, Parmar during the meeting said that teachers and other staff on exam duty should be vaccinated on priority. In the meeting demand was also raised to vaccinate students, however, India does not currently have a policy regarding vaccinating the population younger than 18 years.

Even as the center has asked states to submit their detailed opinions by May 25. While seeking suggestions Pokhriyal also said that the meeting was successful. Sources suggest that CBSE has proposed to hold exams between July 15 to August 26. The result for these exams will be released.

MPBSE had canceled the exams for class 10 earlier and had said that it will release the result based on internal assessment. MP Board has asked its schools to submit the marks given to candidates based on an internal assessment by June 10. The link has been activated today on May 24. Schools can opt to submit marks in online or offline mode. Schools which are submitting results online do not have to submit OMR sheets.

