MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Released at mpbse.nic.in: How to Download Digital Marksheets for Admission in Colleges

MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Released | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP Board 12th Result 2020 on July 27 at 3 pm at mpbse.nic.in. Students will require their MPBSE Class 12 marksheets to apply in colleges or courses of their choice. However, this year candidates may get digital marksheets as schools across the country are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, students are advised not to gather at their respective schools in large numbers when marksheet distribution starts.

To get MP Class 12 Board marksheet for applying in colleges, they can download it from the board's official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Students can directly check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 on News18 portal by registering below:

How to download MP Class 12 Board marksheet

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of your preferred search engine mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Right click on the active link for MP 12th result 2020.

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will be displayed on your device

Students should immediately contact authorities concerned, if they find any discrepancy in their MP Class 12 Board marksheet.

This year, MPBSE 12th Results 2020 have been delayed because of the COVID-19 situation. The exams were originally scheduled to be held in March, but had to be postponed in light of the coronavirus lockdown. Subjects for which exams were deferred include biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science, book-keeping and accountancy, among others.

The remaining papers of MP Board Class 12 were conducted in June following COVID-19 guidelines. This year, over eight lakh students registered for MP Board Class 12 exams 2020.

Last year, MP Board Class 12 results were announced on May 15 and the overall pass percentage was 72.37.

MP Board Class 10 results were released on July 4. Around 62 per cent students successfully passed MP Board Class 10 exams.