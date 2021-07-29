MPBSE 12th Result 2021 Without Exams, Know Evaluation Criteria, Passing Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the senior secondary or class 12 result on July 29 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. This is the first time that MP Board is declaring class 12 results without exams. This year, marks are being calculated based on a special criterion.

MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE updates

The class 12 result will be prepared on the basis of the best of five subjects in the class 10 board by these students. For the students awaiting class 12 results now, the class 10 exams would have been held in 2019. Since all students have cleared 10th to reach till class 12, this means, the pass percentage will be a cent per cent - all students would pass the exam.

Once the result is out, students can check it by using their roll numbers. The link to download mark sheets will go active at noon. Students can check their scores directly at news18.com by filling the form below -

MPBSE 12th Results: How Many Marks Needed to Pass

Students will need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects as well as in aggregate to be declared pass.

Students who will not be happy with their results and wish to improve their results can take the special exam once the situation becomes conducive. For those who will take the MPBSE class 12 special exams, the marks scored by them in the special exam will be considered final.

Those who have passed the exam and do not want to take the special exam can collect their mark sheet from their school after 15 days of result declaration whereas those who will fail in one or two subjects will require to appear for the compartment.

Last year, about 8 lakh students registered for the MPBSE class 12 exam out of which 68.81% of students have passed the exam. The topper had scored 486 out of 500. The pass percentage of boys stood at 64.66% whereas girls’ pass percentage was recorded at 73.4%. In 2019, as many as 73 per cent of students passed the exam. Girls have outperformed boys in both years.

