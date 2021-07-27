MPBSE 12th Results 2021 Dates Announced: Know When & Where to Check Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results for class 12 students on July 29, Thursday at noon. Once declared, results will be available at official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and news18.com.

To check the result directly with news18.com students need to fill the form given below. Once the result is declared the marks obtained will be displayed here. Before the result, students can fill in details and register themselves to get an update as and when the results are out -

Since the exams could not be held the MPBSE will declare marks for class 12 based on the basis of the best of five scores obtained by students in class 10 board exams. A formula for calculating class 12 marks was earlier devised by including the marks of class 10th, 11th, and Half-yearly class 12th exams, but was cancelled later.

With the old formula, several schools could not find detailed mark sheets of students from class 11. The batch of students was promoted from class 11 to class 12 without exams due to pandemic and for about 1.25 lakh students detailed class 11 results were not prepared. This made the education department change its criteria.

To pass an exam students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as aggregate. Considering this year, the marks will be given on the basis of class 10 performance, it is likely that the board obtains a 100 per cent pass percentage, implying, all students clear the class 12 form MP Board.

In 2020, as many as 68.81 per cent of nearly 8 lakh students had passed. In 2019, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent. This year too about 8 lakh students are expected to get their results. MPBSE will declare results for all streams including commerce, science, and arts at the same time.

In 2020, a total of 2,85,754 students got first division or 60% and above marks while in 2019, 2.63 lakh students got first division. Likewise, 1.82 lakh got second division in 2020 and 1.75 lakh got the same in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here