MPBSE 12th Results to be Based on Best of Five of Class 10

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the result for class 12 board exams on the basis of the best of five scores obtained by students in class 10 board exams. For students, who would not be satisfied with the marks given to them by the Madhya Pradesh Board, can opt for written exams that will be held at a later stage, when the situation is conducive. Further, schools will reopen in the state from July 1.

It is expected that the MP government could open schools with regular classes from July as fresh cases of infections have dwindled. Different plans are being discussed for different classes, according to sources. For classes 1 to 5, online classes can be continued in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 while for classes 6 to 8, schools can opt for a selected number of classes per week or fortnight. Students of classes 9 to 12 could be asked to attend schools on alternate days.

The school admissions are scheduled to begin from July 1 as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a presentation with a group of Ministers. However, classes will continue to be held in online mode. The higher class students could be asked to attend schools on alternate days, as per sources.

School education will be offered through television and online mode, for the time being, Chouhan said. Students will be provided with worksheets with the help of WhatsApp groups.

Before schools are reopened and offline classes start, the faculty and staff members of schools will have to be vaccinated, he added.

The state government has earlier sought for suggestions from educationists, parents, children, NGOs, the public, and all stakeholders as well as district disaster management committees regarding the reopening of schools.

