MPBSE Cancels Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Exams, Sets Up Committee to Devise Result Criterion

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has joined the list of states to have cancelled the class 12 board exams. The MPBSE’s decision is in line with that opted by the central government who canceled exams for both CBSE and CISCE on Tuesday. The order for cancelation came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar among others.

“Madhya Pradesh will not hold class 12 board exams this year. The lives of our children are precious, we will think about their careers later. At this time when the country is suffering from the COVID-19 crisis, putting the pressure of board exams on our children is not fair," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He informed that a committee of experts has been created who will devise a measure to calculate results without exams. He informed that students who will not be happy with this score will be allowed to appear for written exam later. These exams will be held after the COVID-19 is under control, said Chouhan.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board had announced that it will go ahead with the exams and will announce the dates for the then postponed class 12 exams in the first week of June.

State education minister Inder Singh Parmar had said after a nationwide consultancy meeting with Rajnath Singh had said that t the health of the students and teachers was the “top priority" of the state government. During the high-level meeting, Parmar had raised the issue of vaccination before the examination, he had said that teachers and other staff on exam duty should be vaccinated on priority.

That meeting had remained inconclusive and the proposals were taken to PM Modi on Tuesday when he canceled the class 12 exams for central boards stating that “anxiety of parents and students should be put to an end". He had also asked all stakeholders to be sensitive towards students. Now, one after the other, state boards are also canceling their exams. A similar trend took place for class 10 students when most states followed the decision of CBSE and canceled class 10 exams.

MPBSE too had canceled the exams for class 10 earlier and had said that it will release the result based on internal assessment. The evaluation criterion of MP Board for intermediate or class 12 exams is not released yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here