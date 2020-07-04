Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

MPBSE Class 10 Board Result: 15 Students Score 100% in Madhya Pradeh, 360 in Top Ten Merit List

This year, the top rank was secured by 15 students with 100 per cent marks. A total of 360 students have been placed on the state board's merit list.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MPBSE Class 10 Board Result: 15 Students Score 100% in Madhya Pradeh, 360 in Top Ten Merit List
(Image: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Exams (MPBSE) declared the class 10 board exams results for over 11 lakh students on Saturday. Students can manually check their MP Board HSC Result 2020 by visiting the official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

As many as 62.84 per cent students have passed the exams, while a rise of about 1.52 per cent improvement in pass percentage was seen as compared to 61.32 per cent in 2019. This year, the top rank was secured by 15 students with 100 per cent marks. A total of 360 students have been placed on the state board's merit list.

Karnika Mishra of Bhopal was among them.

A student of Rima Vidya Mandir, Karnika has excelled in studies drawing inspiration from her mother and maternal grandmother after his father passed away five years ago. After the demise of her father when she was in class 6, her mother took up a private job, and maternal grandmother took care of her as she immersed herself in her studies.

Karnika wishes to prepare for UPSC coaching and newly appointed minister Vishwas Sarang has announced to take care of tutorial expenses.

The young girl elated on her success dedicated success to family.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan postponed some of the exams amid lockdown and fear of coronavirus infection spread. At several places, practical exams also could not happen.

Eventually, the state government decided that the results will be prepared without carrying out language papers and the students were offered a general promotion in remaining question papers.

When the lockdown was imposed, Hindi medium students had one question paper remaining while English medium students had one exam pending. While preparing the result, Best of Three and best of Four criteria was used, ie English medium students’ three subjects were considered for results while marks of four subjects were considered for Hindi medium students.

Usually, the high school board exam results are prepared based on Best of Five subjects, a formula adopted in the last few years to improve results and prevent students from pressure of failures and poor grades.

The Covid-19 impact was also visible at MP Board office on the day of the result declaration as only media persons gathered and no students or parents were found. Fearing virus spread, the board officers had avoided inviting students to Bhopal this year.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading