MPBSE Class 10 Board Result: 15 Students Score 100% in Madhya Pradeh, 360 in Top Ten Merit List

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Exams (MPBSE) declared the class 10 board exams results for over 11 lakh students on Saturday. Students can manually check their MP Board HSC Result 2020 by visiting the official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

As many as 62.84 per cent students have passed the exams, while a rise of about 1.52 per cent improvement in pass percentage was seen as compared to 61.32 per cent in 2019. This year, the top rank was secured by 15 students with 100 per cent marks. A total of 360 students have been placed on the state board's merit list.

Karnika Mishra of Bhopal was among them.

A student of Rima Vidya Mandir, Karnika has excelled in studies drawing inspiration from her mother and maternal grandmother after his father passed away five years ago. After the demise of her father when she was in class 6, her mother took up a private job, and maternal grandmother took care of her as she immersed herself in her studies.

Karnika wishes to prepare for UPSC coaching and newly appointed minister Vishwas Sarang has announced to take care of tutorial expenses.

The young girl elated on her success dedicated success to family.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan postponed some of the exams amid lockdown and fear of coronavirus infection spread. At several places, practical exams also could not happen.

Eventually, the state government decided that the results will be prepared without carrying out language papers and the students were offered a general promotion in remaining question papers.

When the lockdown was imposed, Hindi medium students had one question paper remaining while English medium students had one exam pending. While preparing the result, Best of Three and best of Four criteria was used, ie English medium students’ three subjects were considered for results while marks of four subjects were considered for Hindi medium students.

Usually, the high school board exam results are prepared based on Best of Five subjects, a formula adopted in the last few years to improve results and prevent students from pressure of failures and poor grades.

The Covid-19 impact was also visible at MP Board office on the day of the result declaration as only media persons gathered and no students or parents were found. Fearing virus spread, the board officers had avoided inviting students to Bhopal this year.