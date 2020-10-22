MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2020 Released at mpbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

MPBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released MP Board Class 12th Supplementary Result 2020. The Madhya Pradesh 12th Supplementary Result 2020 was published by the education body on its official website. All students who had appeared for the supplementary examination are advised to keep their roll number and application number handy while checking their score. As after landing on the result page, they will be asked to type in their details.

At times the official website takes time to load due to heavy traffic incase of such an issue students can check their result on here and here as well.

In order to clear the board examination, a student need to score a minimum of 33 percent. The supplementary examination is conducted for those students who have failed in two subjects.

MPBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 Direct Link -- Click here.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: Know how to check the scorecard

Step 1: Open your preferred search engine on the device

Step 2: Type the name of the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

Step 3: After the homepage appears on the screen, click on the active link for supplementary result

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: Key in the nine-digit roll number and application number in the rectangle box

Step 6: Right click on submit

Step 7: MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 will come on your screen

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the MP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on JUky 27. The examination was jointly topped by Priya and Rinku Bathra, who secured 495 marks each. For the academic year 2019-20, the board witnessed a dip in the passing percentage of class 12 students. The passing percentage stood at 68.81. Last year, 72.37 percent students had cleared the examination.

The passing percentage among girls was 73.40 percent, whereas for boys it stood at 64.66 per cent.