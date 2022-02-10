MPBSE Class 9, 11 Datesheet Released

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary education (MPBSE) has released the examination date sheet for classes 9 and 11. Starting from March 16, the exams for class 9 will go on till April 12. Whereas, the exams for class 11 will be held between March 16 to April 13. All exams will be conducted in the morning shift between 8:30 to 11:30 AM. Students will have to report to their allotted halls by 8 AM. And, no entry shall be permitted after 8:15 AM.

The board has also made special provisions for disabled candidates and they shall be eligible for additional time and writing facility for 20 minutes per hour.

MP Board class 9 exam date sheet

March 16 - Mathematics

March 21 - English

March 23 - Urdu

March 24 - Hindi

April 12 - Sanskrit paper

MP Board class 11 exam date sheet

March 15 - English

March 23 - Physics

March 24 - Biotechnology, Indian music

March 25 - Sociology, Psychology, home science, bookkeeping

March 28 - Chemistry

March 21 - Urdu

April 1 - Biology. informatics practices

April 4 - Mathematics

April 5 - political science

April 7 - physical education, NSQF

April 8 - Geography,

April 9 - Sanskrit

April 13 - Hindi

The question paper of classes 9 and 11 exams will be made available to schools by the board through the District Education Officer. Candidates will be given the answer sheets and question papers 10 and five minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Strict adherence to all necessary COVID-19 protocol will be ensured during the examination and students will be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of the exam and their presence at the exam centre.

Meanwhile, the MP board examination for classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin from February 18 and 17 respectively.

