MPBSE Class 9, 11 Final & 10th, 12th Pre-Boards Begin in Dual Mode

The annual exams for class 9 and 11 and for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has started the annual exams of classes 9 and 11 and pre-board exams of Classes 10 and 12 today. This year, Madhya Pradesh Board is conducting the exams in two different modes.

Students will have to appear for the exams from their homes. For this, students will have to get the answer sheets from their respective schools. Principals of schools decided when to submit the paper and answer sheet back to school.

The state government officials claim that students were given a set of paper and answer sheets while following social distancing norms. Paper and answer sheet to be returned to school by next week. School staff said that written exam was preferred over online because this makes students imbibe the habit of writing a paper in time-bound situations.

Students appearing for pre-boards also have an option to appear for online exams. Those appearing for written mode will have to collect their answer booklets from schools. This is a one-time relaxation offered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MP Board class 10, 12 final exams will be held in May. Class 10 exams will begin on April 30. For final exams, 30 per cent of the questions will be multiple choice one mark questions. The board has also done away with long-form questions and the longest question will be for five marks in which the upper word limit is 150-200 words. The final year exams will be held amid COVID precautions.

In 2020, about 8.5 lakh students appeared for MPBSE 12th exams of which 68.81 per cent had cleared the exams. In MPBSE class 10 exams over 9 lakh had appeared for which 62.84 per cent students have passed the exam.

