MPBSE DElEd 2021 Notification Out, Registration to Start From June 21

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has released the official notification regarding the Diploma in Elementary Education exam 2021. As per the official statement, the registration for first and second-year exams will be commenced on June 21. The students who are enrolled in the programme can complete their registration till July 10 by visiting mpbse.nic.in.

Only those students will be able to register themselves for MP DElEd exam 2021 who are admitted to the course offered by the NCTE recognised institute. Only those students can appear for the second year exam who have passed the DElEd first year exam and those who had failed in the main papers of DElEd first year exam 2019. The students who had passed the first year exam but could not take the second year exam in 2019 can also write their paper.

The MPBSE has also instructed the candidates to keep the self-attested copy of their class 12 result/mark sheet migration, transfer certificate, and the DElEd first-year exam certificate (if needed) before proceeding to the registration form. The MP DElEd examination fees are Rs 4000 for all subjects, Rs 1000 for two subjects and Rs 2000 for four subjects. The application fees is Rs 250 for candidates belonging to Madhya Pradesh and Rs 450 for candidates of other states.

The board has instructed the institutes to send the required documents along with the migration certificate of the candidates by July 15. The institutions will also be able to fill the online examination form conducted by the Board by using the user ID and password provided at the time of institution wise admission.

The MPBSE conducts the D.El.Ed examination twice a year in June and October. However, this year the exam has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

