Home » News » education-career » MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Pre-Board Exams From Jan 20 in Take-Home Mode, Datesheet Out
1-MIN READ

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Pre-Board Exams From Jan 20 in Take-Home Mode, Datesheet Out

MPBSE pre-board exams date sheet released (Representational Image)

MPBSE pre-boards to be held in take-home mode. For class 10 the exams will be held from January 20 to 28 and for class 12 the exams will be conducted till January 31.

Education and Careers Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will begin the class 10 and 12 pre-board exams from January 20 onwards. For class 10 the exams will be held from January 20 to 28 and for class 12 the exams will be conducted till January 31. Exams will be held in take-home mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students will be called to schools in different slots and they will be given question papers and answer sheets ahead of the exams. Students will have to solve the exams sat home on the given schedule and submit their answer booklets back to schools.

MPBSE 12th Pre-Board Datesheet

January 20: Hindi

January 21: English

January 22: Sanskrit / Urdu / Marathi

January 24: Mathematics

January 25: Political science / Indian arts and history / Animal husbandry, milk trade farming and fishery

January 27: Psychology, agriculture, home science, economics, life science, entrepreneurship, drawing and design, Indian music

January 28: Geography, drawing and painting, elements of science and mathematics useful for agriculture, history,

January 29: chemistry, bookkeeping and accountancy, crop production, still life and design

January 31: physical education, social science, enforcement practice, biotechnology, NSQF vocational subjects

MPBSE Pre-Board 10th Datesheet

January 20: English

January 21: Science

January 22: Hindi

January 24: Mathematics

January 25: Sanskrit/Urdu

January 27: Social Science

January 28: NSQF vocational

To ensure that students do not have to visit the campus multiple times, 2-3 question papers will be provided to candidates at the same time. For Class 10, students have to submit their answer booklets by January 28 and for class 12 candidates need to submit all answer booklets by February 1. Subject teachers will check the answer booklets and highlight the mistakes by February 5.

first published:January 18, 2022, 13:00 IST