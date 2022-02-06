MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Exams from February 17, Timetable Announced

The Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education (MPBSE) has released the datesheet of the class 12 board exam. The exam is scheduled to begin from February 17 with English and will continue till March 12 with Sanskrit. The MP board class 12 timetable has been declared by the MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, the MP school education department wrote, “Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of class 12th board examination. Class 12th annual examination will be held from 17 February 2022." The exams will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

MPBSE has also released the admit card for the class 12 board exams on January 25 on the official website. Students will have to get their MP board admit card from their respective schools. They will have to carry the hall tickets to the exam centre as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It will contain the roll number, subject name, name of the candidate as well as the Covid-19 protocols to be followed on the day of the exam.

The Madhya Pradesh board has already conducted the pre-board exams in take-home mode. For the exams, students took the question papers home from their respective schools and wrote the answers, and submitted them to schools. The pre-boards started on January 20 and will end on January 28 for class 10 and January 31 for class 12 students.

As per the guidelines released by the MPBSE, it will hold board exams amid strict Covid-19 protocols. Students will have to wear masks and will be made to sit further apart from each other than usual to maintain social distancing rules. The exam timings have also been changed. The exams will start at 10 am and will conclude at 1 pm. Earlier, the exams used to be held from 9 am to noon. The MPBSE class 10 theory exam for 80 marks and in class 12, 70 marks will be given to theory and the remaining marks will be for practicals and internal assessment.

