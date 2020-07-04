MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE Board Announces Class 10 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2020 | As most of the state boards have announced the results of the board exams held this year, a few others are busy preparing the final result for Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also declared the MPBSE Class 10 Board Results 2020.

Follow the latest updates on MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

The MPBSE has already completed the evaluation process for the Class 10 Board Exams held this year. According to board secretary Anil Suchari, the results will be announced at 12 noon.

Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18

MPBSE has declared the MP 10th Board Result 2020 for around 11.5 lakh students who sat for the Higher Secondary Exam 2020. It is to be noted that the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th exams schedule was from March 2 to 27. However, some of the exams were postponed later due to the coronavirus pandemic across India.

The MPBSE decided to conduct the pending exams in the later. But, keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the examination body had decided to cancel all the pending papers for Matric students. As stated by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of the subject examinations that were already conducted, meanwhile students will be marked ‘pass’ in all the cancelled examinations.

The MP Board declared the Higher Secondary Results 2020 online. Students can check their result on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of MP Board Senior Secondary Examinations 2020 has also concluded. The board is expected to announce the final dates for the declaration of MPBSE Intermediate Results 2020 soon through an official statement issued by the board’s secretary.