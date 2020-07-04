MPBSE MP Board Result 2020 FAQ: All Queries for 10th Results Answered; Scores Out at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Result 2020 | The MP 10th Board Results 2020 are announced today at 12 noon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination results 2020 have been released on these websites - mpbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. The class 10 board examinations were scheduled from March 3-27 but the board failed to conduct a few examinations due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. Now, they have decided to release the result without conducting those pending examinations. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that all students will be declared pass for the pending examinations. For the academic year 2019-20, close to 11.5 lakh students appeared for MP Class 10th Board examination 2020.

Follow the latest updates on MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18

Now, as we are just a few hours away from the MP Board Results 2020, a lot of questions must have been cropping up, so News18 is here to solve your queries by answering the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

When MP Board Class 10th Result 2020 will be declared?

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MPBSE 10th Result 2020 on July 4, at 12 noon.

Where to check MP 10th Result 2020?

All students can check their Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 10th Result 2020 on these websites mpbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Candidates can also check the MP Board Result 2020 for Class 10 via SMS service. All they need to do is follow the steps given below

Get MP Board Results 2020 Class 10 2020 via SMS

To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020:

SMS - MPBSE10 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

When and how to check MP Class 10th Result 2020?

Before getting into this, students should make a note that they will be asked to enter their roll number, registration id and security key to open the marksheet page. So keep everything handy.

MP board 10th Result 2020: when and where to check