MPBSE Releases Madhya Pradesh Class 9, 11 Results: Steps to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the result for students of classes 9 and 11 at its official websites mpbse.nic.in, mp.gov.in, and vimarsh.mp.gov.in. The results are being announced without holding the final exams. The Madhya Pradesh government decided against holding exams for classes 1 to 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPBSE Class 9, 11 Results: How to check?

Step 1. Login to the official website of MPBSE

Step 2. Click on this link - “Click here to check the annual exams result of classes 9th and 11th”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter required credentials like district, block, school and class. Enter the sum of digits as a verification code.

Step 4: Click on ‘SHOW’. The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students can download the result and take a printout for further reference.

For the class 10 board exam results, the MP Board will assess the students on the basis of internal exams. The board has asked its schools to submit the marks given to candidates based on an internal assessment by June 10. However, any decision regarding the MPBSE 12th exams is yet to be taken. The CBSE is set to review and declare any decision about the 12th exams by tomorrow, which might impact the MPBSE class 12 exams as well.

For the class 10 results, the MPBSE has started to accept OMR sheets at its official websites recently. Schools can fill the OMR sheets of a student by giving them marks based on internal projects. Schools can opt to submit marks in online or offline mode. However, schools which are submitting results online do not have to submit OMR sheets. The link has been activated today on May 24 and will remain open till June 10. The MP board will prepare result based on the assessment.

