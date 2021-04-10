MPBSE Releases MP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Cards, Major Changes Introduced in Exams

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) released the admit cards for its class 10 and 12 board exams at the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams will be held from April 30 and conclude on May 19. For students appearing for MP Board Class 12 exams, the papers will start from May 1 and conclude on 21. It is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards along with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. No student will be allowed inside the exam hall without admit card.

On downloading the MP Board exams admit card, students need to check their names, exam, venue, exam, and subjects details including spellings of the same. In case of any error, they need to get in touch with the authorities. The MP Board Admit card will also have details on entry time, COVID-related guidelines, and other norms in the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download and take a print out

Several aspects of this year’s MP Board exams have changed. Most recently, the MP government has given students the option of appearing for the exams from home. This rule will be applicable for final exams for classes 9 and 11 and pre-board for classes 10 and 12. For students of classes, 9 and 11 who opt to take the final year exams in offline mode will have to take exams from home.

The MP Board will conduct exams on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. Further, the board has increased the number of one-mark questions or MCQs to 30 per cent. This year, there will not be any long-form questions. The most lengthy questions will be for five marks in which the upper word limit will be about 200 words.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here