MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE Expected to Announce Class 10 Result Declaration Date Today

MP Board 10th Result 2020 | Once announced, the students will get to check their MP Board Class 10 results on MPBSE official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE Expected to Announce Class 10 Result Declaration Date Today
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Date | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the result date of Class 10 board exam today (July 2). This year, nearly 11.5 lakh students had registered for MPBSE 10th board exam. The MP Board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but could not be completed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to cancel all pending papers due to continuous surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and directed the board officials that "students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets for all cancelled exams". Once the much-awaited MP Board Class 10 results are announced, the students can check them on MPBSE board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Speaking to The Indian Express, board Secretary Anil Suchari said that the result will be declared by this week. “The result date will be decided by evening. The students will get their marksheets once schools get re-opened,” he said.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the MPBSE Class 12 examinations is underway and the results are expected to be out by the end of July. This year, over eight lakh students had sat in the MP Board 12th exams which were concluded on June 15.

Last year, overall pass percentage of MPBSE Class 10 was 61.32, while 72.37 was for Class 12.

