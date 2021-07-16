MPBSE Result 2021: Not Happy with your marks? Here's How to Raise Concerns

Days after the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 results 2021 are announced, the board has released a set of guidelines for special exams. The MPBSE class 10 exams were cancelled this year and the result has been declared through an alternative assessment method.

Though all the students are declared pass, those who want to improve their score can appear for special exams. The official statement reads, “Special arrangement made by Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal for redressal of grievances of students regarding examination results."

Students who are not happy with their results or are marked absent in the scorecard can take the special exam, which is scheduled to be held in September 2021. The students will not need to pay any additional fee to appear for a special exam. The registration for special exams will begin from August 1. Those willing to participate in this exam can complete the registration on the MP Online portal by August 10. The final result will be based on the marks obtained in the MPBSE special exam. However, this facility will be available for only registered students.

Candidates who want to raise a complaint against the marks awarded can also do the same on the MP ONLINE portal. The application for correction of marks will be available for free of cost for three months only. However, an additional fee will be charged after three months.

Students can also raise their grievances through mail at mpbse@mp.nic.in.

MPBSE has declared the class 10 result on July 14 on its official portal mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. In total, 9,25,213 students had registered for the exams, out of which 9,14,079 students have received their results, while 8,865 students were marked absent. Students can check their results by using their roll number or registration number. The board had released the class 10 result on the basis of previous years’ performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here