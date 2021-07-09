MPBSE 10th, 12th Special Exam Registrations from August 1

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will start the registration process for the special exam from August 1 and will conclude on August 10. The special exams will be held for students of both classes 10 and 12 who will not be satisfied with their score and would want to appear for exams.

Madhya Pradesh special board exams will be conducted from September 1 to 25 for all high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational students. MPBSE tweeted, “Students who are dissatisfied with the examination results will be required to register online from August 1 to August 10, 2021, to appear in the examination”. The board has also stated that the detailed timetable will be released in due course of time

This year, the MPBSE cancelled class 10 and 12 exams in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. The results for both classes will be prepared through an alternate marking scheme. The result will be based on the previous year’s performances and internal assessment. The result for Class 10 and 12 is likely to be announced by July 31.

The state government had also announced that all the students will be declared passed in the board exam this year. It was also announced as a relaxation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This entire year, classes have been held online and schools had remain shut.

Meanwhile, the state board had invited proposals to publish the board exam result on the official portals as well as through SMS service. The date and time of the MPBSE class 10 and 12 results are expected to be announced anytime soon. Students must keep visiting the official website for more updates on MP board result 2021.

