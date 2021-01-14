MPPEB Announces Recruitment of 4000 Police Constable at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released vacancies to recruit 4,000 police constable on its official website http://peb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html. The registration for MPPEB police recruitment 2021 would begin from January 16 and will conclude on January 30. Earlier the MPPEB Police constable recruitment 2021 registration was scheduled to begin from January 8 to January 22. The MPPEB will conduct the MP Police recruitment exam 2021 on March 6. The board will conduct the constable recruitment drive for a total of 3862 posts for Constable GD and 138 posts are for Constable (Radio) out of which 33 per cent posts are reserved for female candidates.

Candidates willing to apply for MP Police Constable recruitment 2021 should go through the official notification and ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria and other details.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12 or equivalent from any recognized boards

Age limit: The minimum age limit to apply for MPPEB constable recruitment is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 33 years for general category while reserved category candidates are given a relaxation of 5 years

MP Police Constable recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPPEB at http://peb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html

Step 2. On the home page, go to the dashboard and click on the online application link for MP police constable recruitment 2021Step 3. A new page will be opened, click on the link for new registration and enter the required details to register yourselvesStep 4. Upload the required documents in the specified formatStep 5. Click on Submit and proceed to paymentStep 6. Make the payment of MP Police application feeStep 7. Download a copy of the MP police application form.

The general category candidates applying for MP Police recruitment 2021 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800 while the application fee for reserved category is Rs 400.

For more details, candidates can go through the official notification released by MPPEB here

http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2020/pcrt_2020_rulebook.pdf