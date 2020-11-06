MPPEB Announces Recruitment of 863 AEO, SADO; Application Window to Open on Nov 10

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Bhopal has announced the recruitment for Agriculture Extension Officers (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officers (Executive). The MPPEB has released the official notification for the recruitment. The MPPEB AEO application form 2020 will be available from November 11 to 24 at peb.mp.gov.in. The MPPEB AEO and SADO exam 2020 will be conducted from February 10 to 13, 2021. Candidates willing to apply for the MPPEB AEO and MPPEB SADO posts under the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development of the Madhya Pradesh state government are advised to check the official notification regarding the same.

Candidates must ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria else their candidature will be cancelled even if they qualify the exam.

MPPEB AEO and SADO recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates applying for MPPEB AEO 2020 must have a bachelor degree in Agriculture Sciences from any UGC recognised University.

2. Candidates willing to apply for MPPEB SADO 2020 should have a Masters degree in Agricultural Sciences or BTech in Agricultural engineering.

3. The minimum age limit for general candidates is 18 and the maximum age limit is 40. The SC/ST/OBC/ women candidates are given a relaxation of 5 years.

There are a total of 863 posts available for the MP PEB AEO and SADO recruitment out of which 791 posts are available Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and 72 posts as Senior Development Officer (Executive).

MPPEB AEO and SADO recruitment 2020: How to access the official notification -

Step 1: Visit at peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the dashboard

Step 3: Click on the link which reads Press note under the MPPEB AEO and SADO recruitment 2020 column

Step 4: The MPPEB AEO and SADO 2020 detail notification will be opened

Step 5: Read the notification carefully

Candidates can also read the official notification here.

According to the notification, the MPPEB AEO and SADO selection process will be based on the written exam. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official site of the Professional Examination Board of Madhya Pradesh at peb.mp.gov.in.