MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Admit Card 2021 Released at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Here

The admit card for the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) Group 2 Sub Group 4 examination has been released on its official site at peb.mp.gov.in on January 20.

To download the admit card, students can visit the above-mentioned site and click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the home screen to go to the required window. They should then fill in the login details to download the admit card.

The Board, along with the admit card has also issued a COVID-19 advisory for students who will be appearing for the MP PEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 entrance test. The examination will be held from January 29 to February 4.

According to the advisory, the Professional Examination Board will implement all social distancing measures as per Government of India guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates. Candidates are also required to adhere to these guidelines.

On the day of the exam, candidates should reach the centre as per reporting time mentioned in the admit card to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.

Candidates appearing for the exam will only be permitted to carry certain items into the exam venue including exam related documents - Admit Card, ID card, etc, a ballpoint pen for writing the exam, additional photograph that candidates need to paste on their attendance sheet and personal hand sanitiser (50 ml).

The MP Vyapam Group 2 (Sub Group 4) exam will be held for the posts of Steno-Typist, Typist, Receptionist, Inspector, Auditor, Assistants, Sahayak Sanparikshak (Assistant Auditor), Kanishth Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Cataloger, Assistant Librarian, Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Translator. A total of 259 vacancies will be filled through this examination process.

Here is a category-wise distribution of the number of vacancies – General (53), OBC (83), EWS (26), SC (35) and ST (62).