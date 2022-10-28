MPPEB Group 5 Registration Ends Today, Apply for 1248 Paramedical, Nursing Staff Vacancies

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Paramedical and Nursing Staff. The online application window for hiring eligible candidates was from October 14 to October 28. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 1248 vacancies will be filled in various regions of the state.

According to the official notice, applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a written examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 25.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

The authorities have announced the availability of 1248 openings in the state in the Paramedical and Nursing field for nearly 28 posts. These include Male Nurses, Technicians, Ayurveda Compounders, Dressers, Staff Nurses, Radiographers, and much more.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age- The minimum age of an applicant should be 18 years whereas the upper age should not exceed 40. However, relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to the aspirants in the reserved category.

Education- Candidates must have passed at least the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board. Moreover, different educational requirements for different posts have been specified.

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, aspirants are highly recommended to check the notice shared by MPPEB.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

In order to complete the registration process for this recruitment, unreserved category candidates need a pay a total of Rs 580 as fees. On the other hand, candidates from the reserved categories will have to pay Rs 330.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2. A ‘latest updates’ tab will flash on the home page.

Step 3. Click on the link to ‘Online From – Group-5 (Paramedical and Nursing) Combined Recruitment Test – 2022 Start From 14/10/2022.’

Step 4. Register as a new user if you have not made an account on the portal.

Step 5. Login using your credentials.

Step 6. Now, fill in the application by providing all the necessary details and uploading documents.

Step 7. Pay the fees and submit.

Step 8. Take a printout of the form for future use.

Those who perform well in the written tests will be considered qualified for the positions of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Assistant Veterinary Field Officer, and other Group 5 paramedical and nursing roles.

